Help for Ashli

Approximately 2 months ago my daughter Ashli got a tiny scratch on her knuckle from a fall. Within less then 48 hours she was in emergency surgery for an aggressive bacteria. Over the next month she had 5 surgeries. She’s been in a skilled nursing facility for the last month. She hasn’t a pic line and is still receiving 4 antibiotic intravenous treatments a day. She’s still at risk of amputation. Her hand, wrist, and forearm are not of use anymore. She may get out of skilled nursing in the next 10 days. She has no medical insurance. I’m going to bring her home. She’ll have long term meds and physical therapy. She’s going to need help with meds until we can get insurance established. We would appreciate any help. Thank you and God bless.