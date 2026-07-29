Help For Art and Laura Stubbs





Dear friends, family, and prayer warriors,





We’re reaching out on behalf of Art Stubbs and Laura Stubbs, who are facing overwhelming health and financial challenges and could truly use the support of their community during this difficult season.





For many years, Art and Laura worked hard together as a dual-income household. In June 2022, Laura was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Since then, the cancer has spread to her liver and kidneys. She has already undergone surgery to remove part of the cancer from her liver and has endured ongoing chemotherapy treatments for the past four years. She may soon begin radiation treatments as well.





At the same time, Art has been battling diabetes for the past 16 years. Recently, doctors discovered blood clots in both of his legs. He is now on blood thinners and underwent a procedure to place a filter near his heart to help prevent the clots from traveling. He was also hospitalized with empyema, a rare and serious bacterial/fungal lung infection that caused fluid to build up around his lungs and required surgery. Doctors are still uncertain what caused the infection. In addition, he continues to struggle with severe swelling in his legs and feet.





As if the medical challenges weren’t enough, Art’s work hours have recently been reduced, creating even more financial strain. Between mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, transportation, and mounting medical bills, the stress has become overwhelming.





We are asking for help to lighten the burden so Art and Laura can focus on what matters most: healing, rest, and time together.





If you feel led to give, no amount is too small and every contribution is deeply appreciated. And if you are unable to donate, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this fundraiser mean just as much.





Thank you for surrounding Art and Laura with love, support, and hope during this incredibly difficult time.















