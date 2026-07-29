Help for an elderly great grandma

I am starting now campaign for an Marsha.who is on the verge of being evicted from her apartment. She is 78 years old she has a heart condition and COPD she is a grandmother three and a great grandmother of four. Whenever someone is in need of help she is always there to give guidance and support needed it be a shoulder to lean on or even her last three dollars that she may have to her name. She has seen her father her mother her husband and a daughter pass on. And has shown such resiliency and strength. If it's to say a prayer or any little help it would greatly brighten her day and her world. Amen