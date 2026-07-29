Help for Addilynn's Hospital Care and Family

On July 10, I gave birth to my little girl, Addilynn. She was transported to North Side Hospital because she wasn't breathing and her lungs were collapsing. She had two seizures and stopped breathing, so she was placed on a ventilator for two weeks with machines and wires supporting her.





Today we learned they're rehooking her up to an EEG machine to monitor her brain patterns. Addilynn has now been in the hospital for 21 days.





Because I went into labor and had to stay in Atlanta with her, my husband Austin lost his job. We couldn't afford the gas back and forth. Being in Atlanta for 21 days bills and other expenses are building up, and we're stretched thin.





Your support during this hard time would mean so much to our family. Thank you for standing with us.