Help for a White Mom and Her Child in a pinch

Hello, my name is Tamara (Vivian online), and I am reaching out to ask the community for support.





A good friend of mine is going through a rough patch and needs a little support to get through the next month or so.





She has always worked hard to provide a loving and stable home for her child but recently her family has hit an unexpected rough patch. She does currently have a job and is looking for another but right now the weight of her basic expenses has made it hard to keep up with daily survival. I am raising funds to cover immediate and essential needs.





• a secure roof over their head

• groceries and household basics





Any contribution (no matter how small) helps get them one step closer to stability and peace of mind. If you cannot donate, please keep them in your prayers and share this link with your friends and community.





Thank you