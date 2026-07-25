Help for a sister in need

I am creating this on behalf of Danielle Hicks. She is currently going through a hard time where she just needs a community to help pick her up. She is currently recovering from the loss of her baby girl whom she went in pre-term labor with and now going through a divorce. She has no support and is in need. Let's come together as a body of Christ and help pick her up and show her the love of Christ. Any amount helps! And please lift her up in prayer!