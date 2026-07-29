Help for a single mom

Hi, my name is Quonna,and I’m a single mom doing everything I can to create a better life for my daughter and me. We recently relocated for a fresh start and were grateful to finally move into our apartment, but the move and unexpected setbacks have left me struggling to get back on my feet.

Right now, we are still in need of basic furniture and household essentials to make our apartment feel like a real home. I’ve also fallen behind on a few bills while trying to cover moving expenses and provide for my daughter. I’ve tried every option I could think of, including applying for loans, but I’ve been denied and have run out of resources. Asking for help is not easy for me, but I’m reaching out with hope and faith that kindness still exists.

Any donation, no matter how small, will help us catch up on bills, purchase furniture, kitchen items, and other necessities for our home. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, support us, and help us move forward toward a more stable and secure future for my daughter.



