Help for a second chance

Ginger came into my life after being abandoned on the street, scared and unwanted. Her previous owner didn’t want her, and she had already been through so much—she had puppies, was removed from them, spayed, and then thrown out on the street. When I found her, I knew I had to do everything I could to keep her safe and cared for. No dog deserves to be treated that way, and I want to give Ginger the second chance she deserves.





I am raising funds to help Ginger get the care she needs. With your support, I’ll be able to take her to the vet for checkups medication needed and vaccinations, provide her with healthy food, a comfortable bed, and all the essentials to help her feel safe and loved. Ginger has been through so much hardship, and I want to make sure her days ahead are filled with comfort and happiness. Her health isn’t the best so we need to get her the proper treatment.





Anything helps, and I appreciate every bit of support. My goal is to give Ginger a happy life and show her that she is wanted and

loved.





Thank you for considering helping us—your kindness means the world to both of us.