Got it, here’s a more urgent version 😊





*Title:*

URGENT: Help Me & My Baby Avoid Homelessness





*Story:*

I’m Makayla, 24, and I’m about to lose my chance at stable housing for me and my baby. I found a safe 2 bed, 1 bath home at 2689 Holmes St in Hamtramck for $800/month, but I have to come up with $2,400 in the next few days for first month, security deposit, and fees.





Without it, we have nowhere to go. My boyfriend do cna and i am fighting to keep us housed, but I can’t cover the upfront costs alone. Every hour counts right now. My step son had disability money but we're still in the process of understanding of how to get it on again. We tried to save up what we could but had to dig into it for emergency fund which left not much to work with for a house. I have a interview this week to help with finances at red Robin but still have to do week in the hole.





Please, if you can donate anything or share this, you could be the reason we have a roof tonight. We’re out of time and options.





*Goal: $2,400 needed ASAP*

- *First month*: $800

- *Security deposit*: $1,600

- *Due*: Immediately







