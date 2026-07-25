Help for a new home

Hello everyone. I am reaching out to you with a heavy heart, as I am currently going through a truly devastating situation. As many of you know, the recent earthquake here in Venezuela has left me with nothing, and I have lost the place where I lived.





Right now, I am staying temporarily at a friend's house, but I am in a desperate position. I cannot afford to rent a new place, and there is simply no access to housing where I can move in with my dog, Leo. He is all I have, and he is the only family I have to turn to in this tragedy.





I am reaching out to ask for your help. I need to raise funds to be able to rent a decent place where Leo and I can stay together. Additionally, I urgently need support to cover my basic needs—such as food and hygiene items—as well as everything necessary for Leo’s care, including his food and basic veterinary needs.





Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us and would make a massive difference in helping me secure a safe roof over our heads again. Every bit of help will go directly towards:





Housing: Funds to secure a rental where Leo and I can both live. Basic necessities: Food, water, and hygiene items for me. Care for Leo: Food and basic veterinary support for my loyal companion.





If you are not in a position to donate, I ask with all my heart that you please share this message. Spreading the word is vital so that I can reach more people and find a solution.





Thank you in advance for any gesture of solidarity. In times like this, coming together is my greatest strength.