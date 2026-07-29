Help for a good family man

Mr. David had a massive heart attack late last month. He was in ICU for 3 weeks and is now in a long care facility. Through the grace of God he beat all odds and is still with us. He has a long road ahead of him, for both him and his family, and I would like to help out with cost of living and medical. There is no timeline for when he will be able to return to work. Cashapp $valvenis40 is another means of giving. If I can't get help financially, I would really appreciate prayers. For his wife and 3 daughters, a well as for him. God bless you all!