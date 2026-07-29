Help fly my 8 year old daughter home please

My daughter Corrine is in Pennsylvania finishing out the school year with her grandmother, flights for unnacompanied minors are expensive. Southwest Airlines, delta airlines, and United airlines are stating that tickets for minors are 350$ and plus because they charge a “fee” I work and my wife works but we can’t afford the 500$ plane ticket to get her home. We miss her, we haven’t seen her in months and want her home. Thank you so much for any help