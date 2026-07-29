HELP FLOYD GET TO WORK

Hello everyone my name is Roberta Lowe I'm starting this fundraiser to help my husband get an EBike to help him get to work he rides a bike 16 miles a day to get back and forth to work he gets paid every two weeks but only work 3 days a week due to him riding so far he rides his bike in the rain and heat and he just needs a little help if you can find it in ur heart to help please do so once we reach our goal we will post pictures of him on the EBike plz help this working man get a ride to work