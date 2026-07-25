Help Flood-Affected Families in Uyo, Akwa Ibom

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, leaving many families struggling after water entered their homes and damaged their belongings. For many households, daily necessities have become difficult to replace.

We are raising funds to provide immediate relief to families most affected by the flooding. Donations will be used to purchase essential food items, blankets, clean drinking water, toiletries, and other basic supplies for those in need.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a real difference. We are committed to using the funds responsibly and sharing updates with our supporters as relief items are purchased and distributed.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and community. Together, we can bring comfort, hope, and practical support to families in Uyo during this difficult time.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.