Help Fix Our Vehicle's Oil Leak

Our vehicle is our lifeline. We use it to get to work and for trips to a medical facility three hours away. Right now, we're facing an emergency repair we can't afford on our own.





We have the parts but the labor alone will cost over $1,000, which we just don't have. Our finances are already drained from dealing with other issues with vehicle.





We have an oil leak that needs to be fixed, but we haven't been able to address that yet. Need to replace engine valve cover gasket and timing cover gasket. Without this repair, we won't be able to keep making those medical trips or getting to work.





If you're able to help us cover the labor costs for this repair, it would mean so much. Thank you for standing with us.