Help fix my eye

Well, I wish I didn’t have to do this, but I have to have a surgery on my eye that is not fully covered by insurance and I have to pay a deductible which is awesome. This is what happens when a contact lens that isn’t fitted right gets stuck in your eye now I have to have a surgery and I’ve gotta put some money down to get it done and then hopefully my deductible we met and I won’t have to keep putting this gross cream in my eye and not being able to see very well so if you could be so kind to share donate a dollar I don’t care thank you very much and if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to ask