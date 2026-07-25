Help fix my car

My axel broke on my car right after I switched jobs. I can’t go to work without an uber, taking the bus, and in rare cases begging for a ride. With just a little help, I can get back to getting to work without hassle. Anything would be greatly appreciated since my birthday is coming up! I honestly have mush more going on including; my phone being of, unlivable living space, past medical bills, and newly found mental health issues. So if any of that resonates with anyone, it would be great to have your support.