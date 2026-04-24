Help fix my car

Right now I’m trying to get my car fixed because it’s a big part of my daily life. I use it for work, to get to my meetings, and sometimes to help other people who need rides. Without it, it makes it hard to keep up with my responsibilities and be there for others. Having reliable transportation is important for me to stay on track, continue working, and support my recovery and community. Any help toward getting it repaired would mean a lot and would make a real difference.