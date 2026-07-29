Help Fix Daddys Truck

We lost our dear father and husband, Keith, at 54 to lung cancer. He left us his 1985 GMC pick-up and it was his favorite. The truck starts and drives but has all manor of leaks and the inside is falling apart. Rust has gotten to the bed and we just want to save it. It's all we have left of him and my son desperately wants to drive this truck for memories of his daddy and pass it to his son one day. I know this isn't an emergency medical request but if you find it in your heart to bring some joy to a young man who lost his dad, it would be so very appreciated. Thank you for reading and God Bless 💜