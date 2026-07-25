Help Fire Victims from Integra Vista Apartments

On July 5, a devastating lightning strike sparked a fire that changed the lives of 47 families in Hixson, Tennessee. In a matter of moments, they lost their homes, treasured belongings, and the sense of security that every family deserves. As they begin the difficult process of rebuilding, they need the support of their community more than ever. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide essential needs such as clothing, food, temporary housing, medications, and other necessities while these families work to recover. Please consider giving and sharing this fundraiser. Together, we can help these 47 families find hope, healing, and a path forward after this heartbreaking tragedy.