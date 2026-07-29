Help finish zara

My goal is to create a video game that brings people together, helps friends connect, and creates a fun community for players. Donations will be used to cover the costs of game development, including software licenses, development tools, computer equipment, artwork, sound design, testing, and other resources needed to build a quality game.





Funds will also help me hire experienced developers and creative professionals who can assist with programming, design, and other aspects of development. Every contribution will go directly toward turning this project from an idea into a finished game that people can enjoy together.





Thank you for supporting my vision and helping make this project a reality. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to creating a game that connects people and builds lasting friendships.



