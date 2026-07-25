Help Finish School & Create a Better Future

Hi! Thanks for taking a moment to read my story. Life can be unpredictable. It sure has been for me. I’m currently enrolled in nursing school and paying out of pocket. Between tuition, rent (personal & business), childcare, etc. It’s heavy. I’m so close to graduating this year but won’t be able to if I can’t pay my tuition. I’ve worked hard to get to this point and have overcome so many obstacles. During undergrad, my mom passed during my senior year. I went on to massage therapy school and got married shortly after. The marriage took an emotional toll on me. I closed my first business and felt like I had lost everything. But through the grace of God, I’m still going strong. I eventually went through a divorce and have a soon to be 6year old! I’m currently pursing the dream God gave me long ago. I’m running a wellness business currently & I hope to open a faith based wellness center in the future. Any amount helps. Thank you in advance!