Help find me and my son stable housing

I'm Nina, I just turned 32 and have been living in New York for 2 years with my 3 year old son. We went into homelessness in 2025 due to losing my car and job, and had to enter a state based program. As of recently, I was terminated from the program having to weigh keeping my employment to provide for my son or abandon my job to go unprompted to their office and wasn't able to make that happen. I am currently using my entire check to fund an extended stay and just need some help with funding a place to go that's stable, safe, and happy for me and my little one. If you could spare or even share this if you can't find it, any and everything helps us get out of the situation as I can't get back into it for 60 days.