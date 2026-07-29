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Help find a home

Goal£100,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byKt Naughton

Help find a home

Hi my name is kt

I need help

I’m over 50

Housebound disabled the house I’m in is damp moldy and I’m suffering harassment daily just for being disabled

They killed my dog

And steal everything from my garden. Bang on windows etc just for fun

I’ve tried suicide thru it as become to much

im constantly falling as can’t use wheelchair in side all I’m told to do is find new home 9 yrs later I’m still here been housebound many years no life friends etc and covered in sores etc thru falls 

No one cares police etc about constant harassment and abuse 

I just want to open curtains and be free I can’t open them now as they just do what they want in my garden and as I can’t walk it easier to shut curtains but I’ve lived like this 8 long yrs constantly falling as can’t use wheelchair in here as no good so I suffer c pic

Can anyone help Ive also not been able to cook and shower for 8 long years because I’m disabled the house is not suitable for me either as I mention too small for wheelchair and other items

too but no matter how many times I fall or harassed or hit I’m still stuck here 24/7 makes me think life not worth living again but only thru my folks being here I stay otherwise I be gone as don’t see a soul apart from the idiots who harass me

And to make it worse

My folks were put into sheltered accommodation and that’s on my mind too

But as council cut budgets it’s now unsafe thru druggies and worse there both scared at 84 people openly doing coke in lounge while old people are stuck scared in there rooms

I can’t bring them here as it’s just the same and if they the see way I’m living I’m scared make them ill

and Im now just trying to find a home for us if anyone can help! Even a rv or lodge will be better than here and the harassment and

I suffer from mental health issues now

Severe anxiety And other illnesses incl spinal stenosis

Can you help im trying to raise enough for disabled accommodation for us 3 but fund me says I need to increase target at a time ps I’ve no contacts so can’t share but if you do please share

God bless


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