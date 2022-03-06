Help Finch Reclaim His Childhood

Help My Grandson, Finch, Get the Specialized Medical Care He Desperately Needs





As a grandmother, there is nothing more heartbreaking than watching your grandchild suffer and feeling powerless to make it stop.





For the past five years, I've watched my sweet grandson, Finch, endure one unexplained illness after another. His little body has been covered in angry rashes and painful blisters. I've watched him scratch until he bled because the discomfort was so overwhelming. I've seen him lose his appetite, struggle to sleep, and become miserable from symptoms no child should have to endure.





We've spent years searching for answers.





There have been countless doctor's appointments, blood tests, nose swabs, specialists, medications, and treatments. Each new physician gave us hope that this would finally be the answer. While some treatments offered temporary relief, none addressed the underlying cause of Finch's illness.





Finally, we have found a physician with the experience and specialized training to treat Finch's illness. His doctor has determined that Finch's autoimmune issues were triggered by significant mold exposure as an infant. Rather than simply treating his symptoms, this physician is focused on identifying and treating the root cause of his condition.





For the first time in years, our family has genuine hope.





The heartbreaking part is that this specialized care is not covered by health insurance.





We are trying to raise $15,902 so Finch can receive the evaluation, testing, treatment, and follow-up care he needs from a board-certified integrative physician in North Carolina. This money will be used for 6-8 office visits, ongoing care and testing, specific lab test and blood work, blood allergy panel, testing for PANS and celiac disease, and consultation with a nutritionist. This treatment is for 12 months





I have struggled with whether to ask for help. It isn't easy to make your family's private pain public. But I don't know where else to turn.





If you know Finch, you know what a remarkable little boy he is. He has the sweetest smile, the biggest heart, and a joyful spirit that shines despite everything he's been through. He's artistic, creative, loves drawing and anything with color. He loves to laugh, play, and explore the world, yet something as simple as entering a mold-contaminated building can leave him physically ill.





This means that most church's, libraries, schools, and - even his Grammy's house - are off-limits to him.





My greatest wish is simply to see him healthy.

To see him sleep peacefully through the night.

To see him enjoy meals without discomfort.

To see his skin heal.

To see him run, play, learn, and experience childhood without pain.





Every donation, no matter the size, brings Finch one step closer to receiving the specialized care he needs.





And if you're unable to give financially, would you please pray for Finch? I would be deeply grateful if you would share his story and keep him in your prayers.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read Finch's story. Thank you for caring about one little boy and giving our family hope when we need it most.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Finch's Grammy