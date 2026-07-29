Help fight against the music industry fat cats

KounterST8 is the anti-label record label. Built for the ones they told to quit. The ones that were told to give up on their dreams, but kept writing and creating anyway. The music industry has neglected real talent, and ripped small artists off for far too long, My goal is to change that and to help those small artist record, release, and tour their music without the fat cats in the industry ripping them off and outright neglecting them because they cannot afford their ridiculous recording fees.





Funds raises will help cover start up costs like:

Studio upgrades

Recording and production gear

Artists release costs

Distrobution

Merch setup

Branding and promotion

Legal/business setup

Marketing





This isn't about chasing the mainstream, it is about building an alternative to it.

Every donation helps build the "anti-industry" from the ground up, and a place where independent artists can be heard.





For the ones they told to quit.

We are the new industry.



