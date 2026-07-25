Help fight against cancer

I come to you with a heavy heart,and a cloudy mind..i thank each and everyone of you for the prayers,love,support for caring in my darkiest times,my dad undergo surgery nxt month for limp sparing,she has bone cancer,she been out of work for 6 months and its hard taking care 6 sibs by urself,,,im tired of crying&praying,can someone lend a hand??I NEED HELP,we low on funds,school around the corner,and we have nothing,since my mom been sick,we eat once a day,been without transportation,and living off family.im not asking for much but anything will help ty again..we love yall