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Help Feed Hungry Families

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$600 USD

Fundraiser created byManuel Mora

Fundraiser funds will be received by Manuel Mora

Help Feed Hungry Families


A Call to Compassion and Hope


Dear brothers and sisters,

Some of our close family members recently returned with broken hearts after witnessing firsthand the devastating crisis affecting so many families. Their stories have reminded us of the deep suffering that many people are experiencing every day.


For 20 years, I had the privilege of pastoring a church in Havana, . During that time, I personally witnessed the struggles of children, elderly people, mothers, fathers, and entire communities facing unimaginable hardships. Today, many families continue to live without enough food, medicine, electricity, and even clean drinking water. Some are simply trying to survive another day, searching for anything they can find to feed their loved ones.


This humanitarian campaign was created to bring help, dignity, and hope to those who are suffering.

Through your generosity, we are raising funds to purchase essential humanitarian supplies in the United States and send them from North Carolina to trusted local churches. These churches will help distribute non perishable food, powdered milk, diapers, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins for children and adults, Tylenol, Pedialyte, iron supplements, vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, and other necessary supplies to families and individuals in greatest need.


Our mission is not only to meet physical needs but also to share the love, comfort, and hope found in Jesus Christ. We are committed to handling every donation with responsibility and integrity. We will do our best to provide updates, photos, and receipts so that those who contribute can see how their generosity is bringing help and encouragement to people in need.


This mission is deeply personal to me because I have witnessed this suffering with my own eyes and experienced the pain of seeing people struggle without basic necessities. My prayer is that our hearts will not become numb to the suffering of others, but that we will respond with the compassion of Christ.


The Word of God reminds us:

“Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done.”Proverbs 19:17

“Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”Romans 12:13

“Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”1 John 3:18


Every gift, no matter the amount, can become a blessing in someone’s life. A donation can provide a meal for a hungry child, medicine for an elderly person who is sick, or encouragement to a family that feels forgotten and overwhelmed by their circumstances.


Thank you for opening your heart, for your prayers, and for standing with us as we share God’s love with those who are hurting. Together, through compassion and generosity, we can bring hope to families in their time of greatest need.


May God bless you for your kindness and willingness to help.


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