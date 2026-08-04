Help Feed Hungry Children at School

Every child deserves to eat.

Over the years, I’ve quietly used my own money to pay off student lunch balances whenever I could. It’s something that’s always been close to my heart because I can’t imagine a child trying to learn while worrying about an empty stomach.

But I know there are so many more children who need help than I can reach on my own.

Some students come to school hungry because there simply isn’t enough food at home. For many of them, breakfast and lunch at school may be the only dependable meals they receive all day.

That’s why I’m asking for your help.

Every dollar donated will go toward providing breakfast and lunch for students in need. Together, we can make sure more children have full stomachs, can focus on learning, and know that someone cares about them.

No child should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.

Whether you can give $5, $25, or simply share this fundraiser, every act of kindness makes a difference. Together, we can ensure that more children receive at least one reliable meal each school day.

Thank you for believing that no child should go hungry. Your generosity will help feed children, give families a little hope, and remind these students that their community cares.



