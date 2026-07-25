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Help Feed & Heal the Cats at Coraluna Safe Haven

Goal₱500,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created bySuad Asad Fayyad

Fundraiser funds will be received by Suad Asad Fayyad

Help Feed & Heal the Cats at Coraluna Safe Haven

My name is Suad, and I am the founder of Coraluna Safe Haven, a cat rescue based in the Philippines.


What started with helping 2 kittens in need has grown into a lifelong commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, and caring for cats who have been abandoned, neglected, injured, or left to survive on the streets. Every cat that comes into our care has a story, and every one of them deserves the chance to live a life free from hunger, pain, and fear.


Running a rescue is incredibly rewarding, but it also comes with constant financial challenges. Every day, we provide food, clean shelter, medications, veterinary care, and endless love to the cats who depend on us. Some require emergency hospitalizations, surgeries, or long-term treatment before they can recover. Others become permanent residents because they are elderly, disabled, or have medical conditions that make adoption unlikely.


Today, I am asking for your help—not just for an emergency, but to build stability for the year ahead.


Our goal is to raise enough funds to provide the essentials our cats need over the next 12 months, including:


  1. Nutritious food and clean water
  2. Routine and emergency veterinary care
  3. Hospitalizations, surgeries, and medications
  4. Vaccinations and parasite prevention
  5. Litter, cleaning supplies, and shelter maintenance
  6. Unexpected medical emergencies that inevitably arise throughout the year


Having this financial security means we can focus on what matters most: saving lives. Instead of worrying about whether we can afford the next vet bill or our next shipment of food, we can continue rescuing cats in need and giving every one of them the care they deserve.


No donation is ever too small. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps provide food, veterinary care, emergency treatment, and a safe haven for our rescue cats. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our campaign with your family, friends, and community is another meaningful way to help.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in Coraluna Safe Haven and for standing with us. Your kindness makes it possible for these cats to receive the love, dignity, and second chance they deserve.


Together, we can give our rescue cats a stable, healthy, and hopeful future.


With gratitude,


Suad

Founder, Coraluna Safe Haven

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