Help Feed Children in Need

Every day, children and families struggle to afford basic needs like food and essentials.





Children First Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to provide meals and support to those who need it most.





We are raising our first $1,000 to help children and families in need—starting right here in our community.





💔 No child should go hungry

❤️ Your donation can change that today





Here’s how your support helps:





$10 provides a meal for a child

$25 helps supply essential items

$50 supports a family

$100 creates real, immediate impact





Every dollar goes directly toward helping children eat, grow, and feel supported.





This is just the beginning. With your help, we can build something that truly changes lives.





🙏 Please donate or share this campaign.





Together, we can make a difference.