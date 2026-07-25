Help feed 30 strat dogs in san carlos city









Hello, my name is Luisa from San Carlos, city pangasinan Philippines 💙





Every day I feed 30 stray dogs in the streets. They are my family, but they are hungry.





I don’t have enough money anymore for their rice, dog food, and medicine.

Some of them are getting sick because they have nothing to eat.





100% of your donation will go directly to their food and vet care.

No fees. No middleman. Just love for my 30 furbabies.





$10 = ₱560 = 1 week of food for all of them.

$25 = ₱1,400 = 2 weeks of food.





Please help me keep them alive 🙏 God bless you for your kindness.





Hebrews 13:16 - "Do not neglect to do good and to share