Help Us Fight for Febe’s Future

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Hearts,





For 10 years, my beautiful wife, Febe, has been fighting breast cancer with a courage that leaves me in awe every single day.





From 2015–2018, she endured a three-year battle that included reconstructive surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hair loss, and countless difficult treatments. Thankfully, she eventually went into remission, and we were blessed with precious years together as a family.





Then, in 2022, what initially appeared to be a throat issue revealed the heartbreaking truth: Febe had stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.





Since then, she has continued to fight with extraordinary strength. She has endured painful surgeries, high-dose radiation, and years of exhausting chemotherapy. Through every setback, her spirit has remained remarkably strong, and her radiant smile has never disappeared. She is truly the strongest person I know.





Sadly, her health has recently taken a devastating turn. The cancer has now spread to her brain, liver, lungs, and vocal cords.





Our conventional oncology team have told us that they have limited available options, limited conventionally that is.

But we cannot give up on Febe—because Febe has never given up on life.





We have found a potential new path at Envita Cancer Center in Arizona, which offers personalized, advanced oncology approaches that are different from the conventional treatments she has already received.





We are holding onto hope that this treatment can give Febe more time and another chance to fight.





We urgently need your help.





If we can raise $30,000 by Aug 28, Febe can begin her specialized treatment program on September 4th.

We are pursuing other financial options to help with her Sept 4th start date.





The financial burden of pursuing care outside conventional oncology is overwhelming, and time is critical.





We are humbly asking for your help.





If you are able, please consider making a donation, keeping Febe in your prayers, or sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community.





Every dollar, every prayer, and every share means more to our family than we can express. Your support can help give Febe the opportunity to continue fighting for more time, more moments with the people she loves, and more life.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing beside us, loving Febe, and helping us fight for her future.





With endless gratitude,





Perry Kuey

KJ Kuey

Lily Kuey





——————

Febe’s Oncology Treatment may include:

• Precision-guided systemic therapies

• Advanced genomic and immune testing

• Personalized immunotherapy

• Direct-to-tumor procedures (CIPI, cryoablation, embolization, and other interventional therapies)

• Continuous physician oversight and treatment adjustments





website for more information: www.envita.com





All of our effort, our lives are precious and all You have given us are Yours Lord. We live for Your glory and honor.

“Then Mary took a pound of very costly oil of spikenard, anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped His feet with her hair. And the house was filled with the fragrance of the oil. But Jesus said, “Let her alone; she has kept this for the day of My burial. For the poor you have with you always, but Me you do not have always.”

‭‭John‬ ‭12‬:‭3‬, ‭7‬-‭8‬ ‭NKJV‬‬



