I'm Silvia — a naturalized immigrant, the first in my family to earn a master's degree, and the founder of Fearless Bloom, a faith-rooted sanctuary built to help women find emotional and spiritual healing.

At the heart of Fearless Bloom is Gracie, an AI companion designed to be a warm, faithful friend for women walking through hard seasons — grief, anxiety, loneliness — offering scripture-rooted comfort with the tone of a best friend, never a clinical therapist.

Right now, Gracie exists as a for-profit project. But the deeper mission — free spiritual and emotional support for women who can't afford therapy, especially in undeserved and rural communities — needs to live in a nonprofit home so we can pursue the grants and partnerships built specifically for that work.

I need $500 to officially file Fearless Bloom's nonprofit arm: state filing fees, IRS tax-exempt status application, and the paperwork to make it real. Every dollar raised goes directly toward making this ministry legally able to receive grants and tax-deductible gifts so we can reach more women, faster.

If you believe women deserve a soft place to land — spiritually and emotionally — I'd be so grateful for your support, prayer, or a share.

May God bless you and keep you. 🌸