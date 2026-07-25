HELP FAVE GET HER SURGERY

Hello, My name is Kenton . I'm Fundraising for my daughter's Cat Fenya





Fenya is a beloved family cat who is currently facing a serious medical challenge. She urgently needs a hemilaminectomy surgery, a specialized procedure that could help relieve pressure on her spine and give her a chance at a better quality of life.





The surgery is only the first step in her journey. After recovery, Fenya will also need a full-support wheelchair to help her regain mobility and continue living a happy and comfortable life.





The cost of surgery, medical care, rehabilitation, and a wheelchair is more than we can afford alone. We are reaching out to kind-hearted animal lovers for support. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Fenya one step closer to the treatment and equipment she desperately needs.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Fenya's story. Your support, prayers, and shares mean just as much and can help us reach someone who may be able to help.





Thank you for taking the time to read Fenya's story and for giving her hope for a brighter future. Together, we can give Fenya the chance she deserves. ❤️