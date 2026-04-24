Help Family of 4 Escape Homelessness And Job Loss

Hello everyone,

We never imagined we would be in this position, but today we are asking for help for our family of four as we fight to finally escape homelessness and create stability for our children.

For the past several months, we have been doing everything we could to survive through food delivery work. DoorDash became our only source of income while we worked toward getting approved for an apartment and rebuilding our lives. We stayed determined, worked long hours, and finally reached a huge milestone — we were approved for a place to call home.

We paid the deposit and began gathering the remaining move-in costs, believing we were finally at the finish line.

Then everything changed.

Our vehicle — the one thing keeping our income alive — was suddenly lost. Without transportation, we lost our ability to continue working deliveries immediately. Overnight, our income disappeared while our move-in deadline continued getting closer.

Right now, our family is caught in an impossible situation:

●We have an apartment waiting

●We have already invested money toward securing it

●We are trying desperately to avoid losing this opportunity

But without transportation and the remaining move-in funds, we risk falling even deeper into homelessness

We are not asking for luxury or handouts. We are asking for the chance to stabilize our children’s lives, sleep in a safe home, and get back on our feet.

●Every donation will go directly toward:

Remaining move-in expenses

●Transportation needs so we can return to work

●Basic necessities for our children during this transition

Even the smallest donation helps more than people realize. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign could truly change our lives by helping it reach someone who can.

To everyone who takes the time to read, share, donate, or encourage us — thank you. Your kindness gives our family hope during one of the hardest moments we have ever faced.

With gratitude, A family trying to make it home