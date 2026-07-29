Help family of 3 MOVE

Hello! I am not the important one here: I would like to introduce my friends - a family of 3 (mom, dad and 12 yr old daughter) They live in a camper in a campground owned by a guy who has made various sexual advances to the mom in exchange for rent, the landlord often destroys people's property for non payment of rent and they were served an eviction notice. They dont have a permanent home, they have a tiny home - a camper that they make payments on. They fear for their camper and property and want to leave ASAP. They found an amazing opporunity and met with the family, so they have a place to move thier camper to, a privately owned piece of land with a campground that they will be providing land stewardship in exchange for rent. The problem is they don't have a truck to pull thier camper and need to come up with 250 to move thier camper. They have to be moved by Tuesday or the landlord where they are may take drastic measures as he has in the past. (Caught campers on fire, dragged them out improperly and causing damage, bashing on windows and slicing tires, etc)





This family has been paying rent although behind on this last two months because their only vehicle was in an accident (not at dault) they got a new vehicle which set them back and then they were in a wreck with the new vehicle (not at fault) the father was in the second accident where the caf was totaled and he had broken bones and has been healing. They got yet another car and he has a job lined up in a few months when he is healed. They have been facing setback after setback and I know this family personally and they try hard, they homeschool and do food delivery when they can to make ends meet but to raise almost 300 in a few days to move is a stretch for them at this moment while dad is healing so please if you can't donate, atleast share! Let's help this family move thier home to a safe place.