Help Family In Need: Everything Lost

Hello,





My name is Stephanie. In June of 2026 we became completely displaced, to to me filing complaints on a man who has been committing white collar crime with fraud and many other things.

I had spent $41,361 on my home. when it was stolen they disposed all of my children and my belongings. My son's dog even ended up in the shelter. They didn't make it so I could retrieve my items. There's investigation into the person, and we are completely homeless, nowhere to go, a retaliatory eviction blocking me from finding housing. Section 8, Rapid rehousing all have us on a waiting list. can't afford a motel.

In short we are in a disgusting creek no paddle, no boat, and inability to survive and be housed.





we need some form of help, not to mention we are so poor that even the kids dad found out he had an older kid. and he's in debt with the state and he's working daily and making a fraction of an hours wage daily, plus having to pay another 500 out of pocket, for a child he's never set eyes on, and that is already 18 and out of school.





please help if you can. God bless