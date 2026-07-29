Help family in need

My family is struggling. My husband and I both lost our jobs. There are 7 of us in total. With no income we are about to loose everything. We can’t afford rent, utilities, anything. Please help my family through this struggle. I thought I had a job turned out to be a scam. My oldest son is autistic we are in the process of applying for disability for him. My daughter has lupus. Then I have a 14 year old. We are actively searching for jobs to be able to support our family . Please help even a little goes a long way. If you can’t donate please share to help our family. I can give an itemized statement as to where all the funds will go just ask and I will share. Jamie is my my name 3858872839 I will pay it forward as soon as I get back on my feet.