Help family find home

Life changed for us in an instant when Jonny was hit by a car. What should have been an ordinary day became the beginning of one of the hardest chapters of our lives. His recovery has been long and difficult, and the financial strain that followed has made it even harder to move forward.

Through everything, we’ve kept fighting. We’ve worked, sacrificed, and held onto hope, but finding a safe, stable place to call home still feels just beyond our reach. More than anything, we want a fresh start—a home where we can finally feel secure, heal, and build a future together without constantly wondering how we’re going to make it through the next month.

We’re asking for help raising funds toward a home because we believe everyone deserves a place where they can feel safe. Your support will help with the costs of securing a home and getting us one step closer to the stability we’ve been working so hard to achieve.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing our story would mean just as much. Every kind word, every share, and every contribution reminds us that we’re not facing this journey alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in us and giving us hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Please