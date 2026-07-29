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Help Family and Neighbors Return Home and Rebuild

GoalR 250,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byJumuah Jensen Bisimwa Niraneza

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jumuah Jensen Bisimwa Niraneza

Help Family and Neighbors Return Home and Rebuild

Dear Friends, Supporters, and Kind-Hearted Donors,


My name is Jumuah Jensen Bisimwa, and I am originally from Burundi. I am reaching out with a humble and urgent request for financial assistance for myself and my family of 10 and 4 other family members who are my neighbours.


For some time, we have been living in South Africa and trying our best to build a stable life. Unfortunately, our circumstances have become extremely difficult. We are facing serious financial hardship, uncertainty, and challenges that have left us feeling not safe, vulnerable and without a clear path forward.


After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to return to Burundi and rebuild our lives there. However, we do not have the financial means to make this journey possible. We urgently need support to cover travel expenses for our family and 4 other family members, transportation of essential belongings, temporary accommodation upon arrival, food, basic necessities, and the costs of starting over in our home country. We plead and humbly requesting for at least R250 000.


This is not an easy request for us to make. We have always hoped to provide for ourselves through our own efforts, but our current situation has left us with very limited options. Your support would give our family a chance to return home safely and begin rebuilding our lives with dignity and hope.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, will bring us one step closer to safety and stability. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would also mean a great deal to us.


We are hoping to raise the necessary funds before 30 June 2026 so that we can make arrangements for our relocation as soon as possible.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and compassion can make a life-changing difference for our family during this difficult time.


May Almighty God bless you in abundance for your support and generosity.


Sincerely,

Jumuah Jensen Bisimwa

Cell Number: 065 919 2916

Email Address /Paypal Account: jensenadvocate01@gmail.com


Bank: FNB/RMB

Account Holder: Bisimwa Niraneza

Account Type: Islamic Easy Account

Account Number: 63019586891

Branch Code: 250655

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