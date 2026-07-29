Help family after Recent stroke and liver bypass

Our family member has recently suffered a stroke and is also battling a serious liver bypass (TIPS procedure). And now they need ongoing specialist care, but the costs of appointments and travel are more than we can manage right now. At the same time, our daughter, has been having seizures since she was 9 and also struggles with foot drop and scoliosis. She’s in the process of applying for disability assistance, but so far, nothing has come through.





Unable to work due to a serious workplace injury. We are doing everything we can to keep up with medical care, bills, and basic needs, but it’s become overwhelming. We have always tried to handle things on our own, but right now, we can’t do this alone anymore.





The funds from this fundraiser will help us cover medical appointments, travel, medications, and bills for our family. Your support will help us access the care they need and keep up with our basic needs during this difficult time. Any support you can give would mean the world to us. We are so grateful for any help as we try to get through this together. 🙏🙏🙏🙏