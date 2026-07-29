Help Family After Losing Home and Peace

Summary: Clint and Georgia Litle, parents of two young children, are suing after they allege they were harassed, recorded without consent, falsely accused, forced through a traumatic investigation, and pushed out of their Chicago home. They are raising funds for housing, legal costs, family recovery, and basic needs as they fight to rebuild their lives and seek accountability.





No family should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

No parents should be falsely accused of harming their children.

No couple should have their most private moments recorded, shared, or used to humiliate them.

No tenant should be pushed out without due process.

And no family should have to choose between staying silent and surviving financially.

We are asking for support not only to help our family rebuild, but to help us stand up and say that privacy, dignity, and fair housing matter — even when the people you are standing up against have money, power, and influence.





Our Family’s Story

In 2024, our family was in the process of moving from Oklahoma to Chicago. Like any parents with two small children, we wanted safety, stability, and a place where our kids could sleep peacefully, grow, and feel secure. We rented a residence at Trump Tower Chicago while settling into our new life.

What followed, according to our lawsuit, became a nightmare.

We allege that a private, intimate conversation between us was recorded without our knowledge or consent while we were inside our own bathroom. Even worse, we allege that this recording was then shared with building management staff and other residents. After that, people in the building made comments to us that made it clear they had heard private details of our lives that no one had any right to hear.

Imagine trying to raise your babies while knowing that your privacy had been violated in the most personal way. Imagine walking through your own building wondering who had listened, who was talking, and who was judging you.

That was the beginning.





What We Say Happened Next

After we complained about the recording and the sharing of it, we allege that the situation escalated. We say building management repeatedly responded to alleged noise complaints, issued fines, came to our door, monitored us, and made us feel watched and unsafe in our own home.

We are not perfect people. We are a married couple with two small children, stress, emotions, and the normal challenges of family life. But we believe what happened to us went far beyond normal building management.

According to our complaint, employees repeatedly came to our unit, listened from the hallway, confronted us, and created an environment where we felt intimidated and trapped. Georgia experienced panic and emotional distress. Instead of compassion, we allege we were met with escalation.

At one point, after we ourselves called police because we felt threatened, Georgia was taken to the hospital against her will for evaluation. Later, we allege that false statements were made suggesting we were a threat to our own children. Those statements led to a DCFS investigation, drug tests, psychiatric evaluations, and a period of forced family separation.

No parent should have to experience the terror of being falsely portrayed as dangerous to their own children.





Losing Our Home

By February 2026, the pressure had become unbearable. The condominium association demanded that our landlords begin eviction proceedings against us. Shortly afterward, our lease was terminated, and we were forced to leave.

We allege that this was based on false and damaging statements about our family.

We left our home on February 25, 2026. Some of our belongings were still inside when the locks were changed. Later, our possessions were placed in trash bags and left outside for pickup.

That is how our family’s life in that home ended — not with dignity, not with fairness, but with our belongings in bags and our children’s sense of stability disrupted.





Why We Are Asking for Help

We filed this lawsuit because we believe what happened to our family was wrong. We are seeking accountability for what we allege was a hostile housing environment, invasion of privacy, defamation, emotional distress, interference with our lease, unlawful lockout, and the withholding of our security deposit.

But lawsuits are expensive, exhausting, and slow. At the same time, our family has had to deal with the real-world consequences of suddenly losing housing, relocating, paying for new living arrangements, replacing belongings, caring for our children, and trying to heal from the emotional toll of everything that happened.

· Emergency and replacement housing costs — Finding a safe and stable home for our children has been our highest priority.

· Legal expenses and litigation-related costs — Standing up for ourselves means taking on powerful entities with significant resources.

· Family recovery and emotional support — The stress, fear, embarrassment, and trauma of these events have deeply affected us.

· Basic needs for our children — Moving unexpectedly with young kids comes with costs most people never see coming, including childcare, supplies, transportation, and rebuilding daily routines.





If you are able to donate, any amount will help our family take the next step forward.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this page. Sharing our story helps us feel less alone and helps bring attention to what we believe happened.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading, supporting, praying for us, and standing with our family during this painful chapter.





With gratitude,

Clint, Georgia, and our children