Help families so they can live with dignity.

In recent years, I have been struck by a series of misfortunes, seemingly without end. Worse still, our circumstances consistently prevent us from accessing existing social security. As a mother, I was first diagnosed with an incurable disease, then with immunodeficiency, and now I am battling cancer for the second time. All of this has left me exhausted and unable to handle administrative tasks; all my energy is devoted to my two daughters, aged 13 and 15. I have sought help but been placed on a waiting list, forced to watch helplessly as things deteriorate. I am barely surviving on meager welfare payments: as a married woman, I am ineligible for any financial assistance. My marriage broke down years ago, but due to exhaustion, a desire not to burden my children, or the costs and pain of divorce, I have not yet formally divorced. Despite explaining my situation, I have received no additional help. I could have gone to a food bank, but it no longer exists, and other places are out of the question. Because basic necessities take priority, the amount of things I cannot afford keeps piling up. I often struggle to support myself, yet I can't afford the necessary medical care. To make matters worse, my 15-year-old daughter became seriously ill this summer, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She underwent intensive treatment all summer. I devoted myself entirely to her care, forcing me to temporarily halt my own treatment. I'm trying to get our lives back on track, but a mountain of problems piles up that I feel powerless to solve. I can only take half my medication, otherwise we'll go hungry. We live in a wealthy neighborhood where people don't seem to understand poverty, and I feel like nobody understands our situation. The harder I fight, the more difficulties seem to arise. For the past few years, I've poured all my energy into my child, almost isolating myself from the world. I have no friends left, and I don't know who to turn to for help. My daughter says she'd rather never wake up. Things need to change quickly, but I truly don't know what to do. I found this online; it's my last hope. I'm asking everyone to help share this, because I've completely lost contact… Perhaps you can save our lives, because living is just too painful right now. Thank you.