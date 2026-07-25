Hello, we are the daughters of two wonderful parents who are currently facing the greatest challenge of their lives.





Please help us rebuild our parents' lives; this incredibly difficult situation has changed everything for them, with our father being the most severely affected.





We are reaching out to you today with heartfelt sincerity to ask for help for our parents.





On June 24th, the earthquake that struck La Guaira, Venezuela, destroyed their home. In a matter of seconds, they lost the house where they lived, along with practically all their belongings and a lifetime of cherished memories.

Our father is 70 years old. He is a hardworking man and a devoted father who dedicated his life to raising his four daughters.

Those who know him know that he has always been a generous, principled person committed to others—especially to his country. For years, he dedicated his effort, knowledge, and time to serving Venezuela, driven by the conviction that every individual can contribute to building a better nation.

After a lifetime of hard work, they must now start over from scratch. They would never ask for help themselves, but we, as their daughters, want to do so on their behalf.

This campaign aims to help them meet their most urgent needs: finding a safe place to live and gradually recovering the essentials to rebuild their home and their lives.





Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a huge difference. And if you are unable to donate at this time, sharing this campaign is also an invaluable way to help us.





On behalf of our entire family, thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, for your solidarity, and for standing by us during this incredibly difficult time.





With your support, our parents can make a fresh start.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



