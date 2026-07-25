Help Families in La Guaira Recover After the Venez

We are Ivana and Ada, originally from Spain. We created this fundraiser to support our friend and public speaking coach, Jorge, who lives in La Guaira, Venezuela, and has been directly affected by the recent earthquake.

Jorge remains in La Guaira, where he and many of his family members, friends, and neighbors have suffered significant losses. We are in regular contact with him and created this campaign to help provide immediate financial assistance.

The fundraiser is based in the United Kingdom because Ivana, one of the organizers, has a verified UK bank account that can receive the donations. The funds cannot be paid directly into a Venezuelan bank account through the platform, so all donations will first be received by Ivana and then transferred directly to Jorge using a secure international money transfer service.

The funds will be used only for earthquake relief, including:

Food and clean drinking water Medicines and medical care Temporary accommodation Clothing and hygiene supplies Essential household items Emergency home repairs and rebuilding assistance

We are committed to using the donations exactly as described above. We will provide updates whenever possible to keep donors informed about the transfers and the assistance being provided.

Thank you for helping Jorge, his family, and other affected families in La Guaira during this difficult time.



