Help Families and Children Affected by the Earthquake in La Guaira, Venezuela

My name is Johan Mora. I am Venezuelan, a former member of the Venezuelan National Fencing Team, and currently a coach at FCC Fencing Center of Chicago in the United States.

Like many Venezuelans living abroad, it deeply saddens me to see what so many families and children are going through after the recent earthquake in La Guaira.

That is why I created this fundraiser—to bring our community together and provide direct support to those who need it most. All funds raised will be used to purchase clean drinking water, medicines, food, bread, ham, cheese, hygiene products, and other essential supplies for the people affected by this disaster.

I have several trusted friends in Venezuela who are already volunteering on the ground. They are using their own vehicles to transport and deliver water, food, and emergency supplies directly to the affected communities. Thanks to this fundraiser, we will be able to purchase more supplies and reach more families in need.

No donation is too small. Whether you can give $5, $10, $20, or any other amount, every dollar counts and can make a real difference. Even a small contribution can help provide clean drinking water, food, medicine, and other basic necessities to those who need them most. Every act of kindness matters, and together we can make a meaningful impact.

From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone who chooses to support this cause—especially the entire FCC family, my friends, my students, and everyone whose generosity shows that compassion knows no borders.

As a Venezuelan, this effort comes from my sincere desire to help my people during one of the most difficult times they are facing. Thank you for your trust, your donation, and for sharing this fundraiser with others.

Together, we can bring hope, relief, and support to many families. Thank you so much for being part of this effort.



