Help Families Affected by Kidnapping and Terrorism

Across Northern Nigeria, many innocent families have lost their loved ones to attacks by kidnappers and Boko Haram. Fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters have been killed, leaving behind widows, orphans, and elderly relatives who struggle to survive.

This fundraiser has been created to provide urgent humanitarian support to families affected by this violence. Donations will be used to provide food, clean water, clothing, medical care, temporary shelter, and educational support for orphaned children. We also hope to help families begin rebuilding their lives with dignity and hope.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, can make a meaningful difference. Your kindness can help provide relief to people facing unimaginable hardship and remind them that they are not forgotten.

We are committed to using all donations responsibly and transparently for the benefit of the affected families.

May Allah (SWT) reward your generosity and compassion. Ameen.

Thank you for standing with the people of Northern Nigeria during this difficult time.



