Help Falecia recover and get back on track

After my mother passed away, I struggled and got back on pain pills and made the decision to quit my job on May 3rd so I could focus on getting help and starting my recovery. It’s been a difficult journey, but I’m proud to say I’ve started working again and am doing my best to rebuild my life. Unfortunately, my car was towed recently because I couldn’t make my payments in May and this month. Without my car, it’s even harder to get to work and keep moving forward.





I’m asking for help so I can get caught up on my bills, get my car back, and maybe make an extra payment to stay ahead. Your support would help me regain stability as I work and continue my recovery. I know everyone has their own struggles, and I don’t want to burden anyone, but even a little bit of help would mean so much to me right now.





Thank you for reading my story and considering a donation. Your kindness and support would make a real difference in my life as I work to get back on my feet.











