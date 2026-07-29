Hi , my name is Daniele this is my email address danielehall694@gmail.com , I'm in Lexington in the hospital , I'm 41 years old , having heart problems . Lost my job , have three animals at home and don't have the things I need . No family that can help and just ran out of funds to keep my pay as I go electric on. The number to check my story is 8596398605 I'm in Baptist health . Anything helps . Inbox me to talk. Room num is N605 so .. idk how this works but I'm desperate not to loose everything.